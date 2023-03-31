AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Optimism grips PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.38%

  • Lack of progress on resumption of IMF programme, however, keeps participation thin
BR Web Desk Published March 31, 2023 Updated March 31, 2023 03:34pm
Follow us

Optimism gripped the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday and the KSE-100 Index ticked up 0.38% amid low investor participation.

Lack of progress on resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme kept investors on the sidelines.

By the end of the day, the KSE-100 Index settled with an increase of 152.48 points or 0.38% to close at 40,000.83 points.

KSE-100 ends jittery session on a flat note

Trading began with a jump but the market began declining and hit intra-day low by noon. At this point, the KSE-100 Index saw renewed buying activity that helped it close in the green.

Index-heavy cement, chemical, banking and oil spaces closed with modest gains while automobile sector closed in the red. On the other hand, fertiliser sector ended the day on a mixed note.

A report from Capital Stake stated that investors of the PSX witnessed a tug-of-war between bulls and bears on Friday, where the former turned out as winners. Indices swayed in both directions while volumes surged from last close, it added.

A report from Arif Habib Limited (AHL) stated that PSX closed the business week with a range-bound trading session.

“The market started in the green and went on to trade both ways as bulls and bears battled for control of the bourse throughout the day,” it said. “The continuing political turmoil and the delay in signing the SLA for the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility kept investors at bay.”

However, fresh buying was seen across the board during the last trading hour, as the index ended in the green.

Main board volumes remained dull while 3rd tier stocks led the volume board, AHL said.

On the economic front, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell $354 million, clocking in at $4.2 billion as of March 24.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 Index north included banking (39.41 points), cement (28.12 points) and fertiliser (19.86 points).

Volume on the all-share index rose to 112.2 million from 88.7 million on Thursday while the value of shares traded inched down to Rs3.93 billion from Rs3.98 billion recorded in the previous session.

Pakistan International Bulk Terminal was the volume leader with 12.12 million shares followed by Pak Elektron with 6.52 million shares and Hascol with 4.87 million shares.

Shares of 294 companies were traded on Friday, of which 155 registered an increase, 110 recorded a fall and 29 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 index KSE KSE-100 index

Comments

1000 characters
Maqbool Mar 31, 2023 04:11pm
Just boredom sent it up, now it’ll come back down
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Optimism grips PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.38%

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

Ministry of Finance warns inflation to remain high, could increase further

Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Pakistani conglomerate Crescent Steel and Allied Products suspends cotton plant operation

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

Thirty-five dead, 16 hurt in after roof of stepwell collapses in India

Read more stories