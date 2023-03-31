AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance ATLH (Atlas Honda Limited) 268.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.51%

Atlas Honda, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices in Pakistan

  • Hike comes due to issues with opening of LCs
BR Web Desk Published 31 Mar, 2023 05:41pm
Follow us

Atlas Honda and Yamaha Motor Pakistan on Friday hiked the prices of their motorcycles owing to issues with opening of letters of credit (LCs).

Atlas Honda jacked up prices by Rs5,000-15,000 while Yamaha Motor Pakistan increased rates in the range of Rs34,000-38,500. The new prices will come into effect from April 1 onward.

Following the price revision, Honda CD70 will now be sold for Rs149,900. Earlier, the motorcycle was available at increase of Rs144,900.

Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices in Pakistan by up to Rs30,000

Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairman Sabir Sheikh told Business Recorder that the motorcycle companies, just like the rest of the auto sector, are facing issues with opening of LCs “which is the main reason behind the recent price hike”.

Meanwhile, the price of CD70 Dream surged by Rs5,400 to Rs160,900 while Pridor became costlier by Rs7,400 and its now priced at Rs197,900.

The rates of CG125 and CG125S prices have been jacked up by Rs8,000 and Rs10,000 to Rs222,900 and Rs265,900, respectively.

Honda CB125F will now be sold for Rs365,900 following an upward price revision of Rs15,000. The price of CB150F and CB150F (Silver) have jumped by Rs15,000 to Rs458,900 and Rs462,900 respectively.

Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices for second time in Feb

Meanwhile, Yamaha jacked up the price of YB125Z by Rs34,000 to Rs342,500. The YB125Z DX model will be sold for Rs366,500 after price hike of Rs36,000.

The YBR125’s price has been increased by Rs37,000 to Rs376,500.

The rates of YBR 125G and YBR 125G (Matt Dark Gray) have been increased by Rs38,500 and their new prices are 391,500 and Rs394,500 respectively.

motorcycles Atlas Honda Yamaha

Comments

1000 characters

Atlas Honda, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices in Pakistan

Dar confirms rollover of $2bn China loan, says issue is ‘no longer pending’

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

Stampede during ration distribution in Karachi takes 11 lives

Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders

Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters

Optimism grips PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.38%

India’s forex reserves rise to over eight-month high, stand at $578.78bn

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Read more stories