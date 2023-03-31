Atlas Honda, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices in Pakistan

Atlas Honda and Yamaha Motor Pakistan on Friday hiked the prices of their motorcycles owing to issues with opening of letters of credit (LCs).

Atlas Honda jacked up prices by Rs5,000-15,000 while Yamaha Motor Pakistan increased rates in the range of Rs34,000-38,500. The new prices will come into effect from April 1 onward.

Following the price revision, Honda CD70 will now be sold for Rs149,900. Earlier, the motorcycle was available at increase of Rs144,900.

Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairman Sabir Sheikh told Business Recorder that the motorcycle companies, just like the rest of the auto sector, are facing issues with opening of LCs “which is the main reason behind the recent price hike”.

Meanwhile, the price of CD70 Dream surged by Rs5,400 to Rs160,900 while Pridor became costlier by Rs7,400 and its now priced at Rs197,900.

The rates of CG125 and CG125S prices have been jacked up by Rs8,000 and Rs10,000 to Rs222,900 and Rs265,900, respectively.

Honda CB125F will now be sold for Rs365,900 following an upward price revision of Rs15,000. The price of CB150F and CB150F (Silver) have jumped by Rs15,000 to Rs458,900 and Rs462,900 respectively.

Meanwhile, Yamaha jacked up the price of YB125Z by Rs34,000 to Rs342,500. The YB125Z DX model will be sold for Rs366,500 after price hike of Rs36,000.

The YBR125’s price has been increased by Rs37,000 to Rs376,500.

The rates of YBR 125G and YBR 125G (Matt Dark Gray) have been increased by Rs38,500 and their new prices are 391,500 and Rs394,500 respectively.