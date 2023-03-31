AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE revokes Russian bank’s licence after US sanctions

AFP Published 31 Mar, 2023 07:39pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

DUBAI: A Russian bank hit by US sanctions will be forced to cease operations in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates’ central bank said Friday.

MTS Bank, which had earned an Emirati licence last year, was among more than 200 entities and individuals targeted by a wave of sanctions last month on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UAE central bank said in a statement that “it has been decided to cancel MTS Bank’s Abu Dhabi licence… and close the branch” in the Emirati capital “within six months”.

“This decision comes after considering the available options regarding the new status of MTS Bank, and taking into account the sanctions risks associated with the bank after the designation.”

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

During the six-month period to “wind down its operations”, the Russian bank would be barred from opening new accounts and carrying out any transactions apart from clearing prior obligations, the central bank said.

It had announced in late February it was “studying… the available options” after the US measures.

Senior US officials visited earlier this year for talks with UAE authorities, including the central bank, on evasion of sanctions on Russia and Iran as well as money laundering and financing of groups deemed “terrorist”.

The UAE has maintained a neutral stance towards Russia’s war.

Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction

The oil-rich Gulf monarchy and its financial hub Dubai have attracted Russian professionals and businesspeople fleeing the impact of Western sanctions since the invasion in February 2022.

Some 1.9 million passengers flew in from Russia last year, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths told AFP in February, more than twice as many as in 2021.

The Russian influx has been linked to a boom in property and rental prices. The real estate sector accounts for about a third of Dubai’s economy.

In March 2022, the UAE was placed on a money laundering “grey list” by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, making it subject to greater scrutiny.

uae MENA financial action task force Russian bank MTS Bank

Comments

1000 characters

UAE revokes Russian bank’s licence after US sanctions

Dar confirms rollover of $2bn China loan, says issue is ‘no longer pending’

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

Stampede during ration distribution in Karachi takes 11 lives

Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders

Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters

Optimism grips PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.38%

India’s forex reserves rise to over eight-month high, stand at $578.78bn

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Read more stories