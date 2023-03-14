AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.93%)
Markets

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 11:40am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Ratings agency Moody’s on Monday downgraded the debt ratings of collapsed New York-based Signature Bank deep into junk territory and placed the ratings of six other US banks under review for a downgrade.

Moody’s, which rated Signature Bank’s subordinate debt ‘C’, said it was also withdrawing future ratings for the collapsed bank.

The banks placed under review for downgrade are First Republic Bank, Zions Bancorporation, Western Alliance Bancorp, Comerica Inc, UMB Financial Corp and Intrust Financial Corporation, Moody’s said.

IMF says it’s monitoring implications for financial stability from SVB collapse

State regulators closed Signature Bank on Sunday, the third largest failure in US banking history, two days after authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank in a collapse that stranded billions in deposits.

