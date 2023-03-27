AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
BAFL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.97%)
EPCL 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
HUBC 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 84.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PPL 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.11%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TRG 107.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
UNITY 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.66%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 11.2 (0.28%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,000 Increased By 58.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 14,787 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on Kurdistan export halt and banking optimism

Reuters Published March 27, 2023 Updated March 27, 2023 07:52pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Monday after a halt to oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan via Turkey and moves to contain a potential banking crisis that could have hit demand for crude.

Brent crude futures were up $1.18, or 1.6%, at $76.17 a barrel by 1426 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude rose $1.28, or 1.9%, to $70.54.

Brent gained 2.8% last week while WTI rebounded by 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.

Oil settles down on worries over banks, US crude reserve

About half a percent of global oil supply, or 450,000 barrels per day (bpd), of crude exports from Kurdistan stopped on Saturday after a victory in an arbitration case confirmed Baghdad’s consent was needed to ship the oil from Turkey.

“Near-term oil prices are likely to remain volatile, influenced by the current financial market turmoil, but we retain a positive outlook,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

“We continue to expect rising Chinese crude imports and demand, plus lower Russian production, to tighten up the oil market and lift prices over the coming quarters.”

First Citizens BancShares Inc said it will acquire the deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank, closing one chapter in the crisis of confidence that has ripped through financial markets.

There are also hopes for extra support for bank funding after reports that U.S. authorities were in early deliberations about expanding emergency lending facilities.

Oil prices also drew support from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The move is one of Russia’s most pronounced nuclear signals yet and a warning to NATO over its military support for Ukraine, which has called for a meeting of the U.N. Security Council in response. NATO slammed Putin for what it called his “dangerous and irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said that Moscow is close to achieving its target of cutting crude output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to about 9.5 million bpd.

But Russia’s crude exports are expected to remain steady as it cuts refinery output in April, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

Russia’s oil products exports have been hit harder than its crude exports by a recent European Union embargo, with tonnes of diesel stuck on ships awaiting buyers.

Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Asian trade Russian oil Russian President Vladimir Putin

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises on Kurdistan export halt and banking optimism

Supreme Court issues notice to ECP for delaying Punjab elections

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted bail by IHC

Rupee falls against US dollar, settles at 283.58

PTI postpones announcement of party tickets in Punjab

Volatility persists at PSX, KSE-100 ends nearly flat

Khalid Siraj Textile Mills suspends production for another 2 months

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs5bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

Indian govt has 54 Chinese investment proposals pending: finance minister

Humza Yousaf wins race to replace Sturgeon as Scotland's next leader

DG Khan Cement successfully installs 7MW solar power plant

Read more stories