BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
DGKC 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
EPCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.11%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
KEL 2.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.42%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 85.49 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.92%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 65.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.49%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.84%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 108.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.92%)
UNITY 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 15 (0.37%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 59.2 (0.41%)
KSE100 40,046 Increased By 104.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 14,803 Increased By 64.7 (0.44%)
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Rana Sanaullah's comments direct threat to Imran Khan: Fawad

Read here for details.

  • Elections solution to all problems, but political stability first: Maryam

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz terms President Alvi's election letter 'a PTI press release'

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan secures bail in 3 terrorism cases

Read here for details.

  • Free flour: Punjab govt to provide 20kg bags from 29th

Read here for details.

  • Support price of wheat in Balochistan now equal to those in other provinces

Read here for details.

  • IK says shall persevere, come what may

Read here for details.

  • PSA seeks annual limit of $800m for solar imports

Read here for details.

  • Dar looks with hopeful eyes to country’s friends

Read here for details.

  • Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Read here for details.

