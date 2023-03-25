Imran Khan secures bail in 3 terrorism cases

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan interim bail in 3 terrorism cases, reported Aaj News.

The court granted the bail till April 4 and directed Imran to post surety bonds of Rs100,000 in each case. It also ordered the former prime minister to ensure he is present for court proceedings.

This morning the PTI chief had appeared before the court to secure bail in cases pertaining to the murder of PTI worker Zille Shah, arson and interference in state affairs.

The cases were registered against the PTI chief under anti-terror, aiding and abetting provisions.

During the hearing, Imran said that his life was under threat.

The former prime minister also wrote in his petition that he wanted to be involved in the investigation but feared arrest by the police.

Addressing media persons outside the court, Imran said that he will announce the next plan of action during a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore tonight.

“The government has turned Pakistan into occupied Kashmir by placing containers everywhere but the nation will break all barriers and reach the venue of the protest today,” he added. “They want this rally to fail but still it will break all records.”

According to him, nearly 1,600 party workers have been arrested.

On March 21, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to Imran in two terrorism cases registered against him following clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

A two-member bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider granted the former PM protective bail in the terrorism cases till March 27. Imran recalled the events of March 18 and said that his wife was alone at home, yet the police broke down the windows of his house.

Imran claimed that obstructions were set up to prevent him from reaching court in Islamabad.

“I came in a car that no one knows about, without any convoy,” the PTI chairman added.

The LHC directed the government lawyer to seek directions regarding the Zaman Park operation and warned of contempt proceedings against those disrespecting the court.