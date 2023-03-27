Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar on Sunday praised party’s workers and supporters for showing up at the Lahore rally’s venue Minar-e-Pakistan despite ‘all the obstacles’, saying that the coming week will be turning point in Pakistan’s history.

Addressing a press conference here, the former planning minister said that the people of Lahore came out despite fear, arrests and containers placed across the city.

Asad Umar lambasted the incumbent government for mishandling the country’s economy, saying that the nation was suffering after the incumbent rulers were imposed on them. “People are losing their lives while queuing up to get flour,” he added.

PTI's Minar-e-Pakistan rally to break all records: Imran Khan

The PTI leader noted that Pakistan was created in the month of Ramazan and its ‘journey to prosperity’ will also begin in the same month.

Taking over the presser, PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry said that there is no way in Pakistan except implementing the Constitution while commenting on the ongoing political crisis in the country.

He claimed that over 2,000 people were arrested in the ongoing crackdown against PTI workers. “People are being picked and rendered missing from Lahore. Azhar Mashwani went missing,” he added.

He warned that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government will have Pakistan added to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list again.