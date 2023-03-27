Dar looks with hopeful eyes to country’s friends

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the government is making all-out efforts to steer the economy of the difficult situation in order to put it on the path of sustainable economic growth.

According to a press release, addressing as chief guest at an Iftar dinner hosted by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in the honour of foreign diplomats, Dar said that “friendly” countries were expected to materialise their commitments with Pakistan that would pave the way to close the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and revive the economy.

Friendly delay ‘last hurdle’ to IMF bailout

He said that in 2016, Pakistan was a rising economy as it was expected to become the world’s 18th-strongest economy, but was now facing serious economic challenges.

He said that Pakistan would not default and the government was making all possible efforts to steer it out of a difficult situation in order to put it on the path of sustainable economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023