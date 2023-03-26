PM Shehbaz terms President Alvi's election letter 'a PTI press release'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday termed President Dr Arif Alvi's letter to the premier asking him and the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding elections in both provinces "a PTI press release," Aaj News reported.

The premier, in his reply to the President, said that his letter is partisan in nature, contains anti-government views, and does not reflect the constitutional position of the office.

He also said that President acted unconstitutionally when he dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on April 3, 2022.

Earlier this week, President Alvi wrote a letter to PM Shehbaz in which he maintained that the ECP, by postponing elections of provincial assemblies, failed to implement his announcement of holding Punjab elections on April 30 and “blatantly violated Supreme Court’s order dated March 1.”

President Alvi also quoted Article 46 of the Constitution, which states that the “Prime Minister shall keep the President informed on all matters of internal and foreign policy and on all legislative proposals the federal government intends to bring before the parliament.”

“It is a matter of concern that the Prime Minister has undertaken no meaningful consultation with the President on policy issues in line with the above Article,” the letter stated.

In reply, the premier further said that even in the matter of his oath last year, President "failed to fulfill his constitutional duty."

"I tried my best to establish a good working relationship with you, but on many occasions, you have been working actively against the elected constitutional government," the letter stated.

The premier maintained that he was forced to reply due to the language and tone used by President in his letter.

President Alvi, in his letter to the premier, also drew his attention to “glaring violations of fundamental and human rights”, atrocities of police and law enforcement agencies, and the use of force against the people of Pakistan.

“Multiple fake and frivolous cases have been registered against politicians, workers, journalists and media persons. Houses of political workers have been raided and citizens and abducted without warrants and lawful justifications.”

He said such violations of fundamental and human rights guaranteed by Article the Constitution of Pakistan and curb on freedom of speech had tarnished Pakistan’s image in the international community and are casting negative repercussions on the future of democracy in the country.