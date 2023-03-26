Elections solution to all problems, but political stability first: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz admitted on Sunday that elections were a solution to all the problems, but insisted that “political stability” was needed before polls, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a gathering of the PML-N’s lawyers wing in Lahore, Maryam reiterated that her party was not scared of elections, but demanded a “level playing field” before elections.

She once again criticized the judiciary, saying some judges were allegedly meting out preferential treatment to PTI chief Imran Khan.

“I have such information about certain people in the Lahore High Court that if it comes out, it will create chaos,” she claimed.

Maryam said Imran abrogated the Constitution by dissolving assemblies, and the Supreme Court ruled against him, but he got off scot-free, and the state looked on.

“Such an act calls for trial under Article 6,” she complained.

The PML-N chief organiser claimed that the election commission presented irrefutable evidence against Imran in the prohibited funding case mentioned irrefutable evidence, yet no court touched him.

“On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif and I, and even Rana Sanaullah went to court without any armed mobs, surrendered before the law and suffered imprisonment. Why is Imran getting favourable treatment? Who is still protecting him?” she questioned.

Maryam further called Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi’s note to the CJP for a suo motu notice on the delay in provincial elections, as well as the consequent verdict controversial.

“If judges are corrupt, sold out, facilitating someone, they should be proceeded against. Audios have been leaked to prove it. There cannot be selective application of the Constitution,” the PML-N leader stated.

Commenting on the postponed elections, Maryam said what was the guarantee that Imran would accept the result if he lost Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.

“Imran Khan has been launched by foreign superpowers to create chaos and anarchy,” she claimed, adding the state will have to forcefully stop him. “The state cannot be held hostage to his whims.”