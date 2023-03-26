AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elections solution to all problems, but political stability first: Maryam

BR Web Desk Published 26 Mar, 2023 07:27pm
Follow us

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz admitted on Sunday that elections were a solution to all the problems, but insisted that “political stability” was needed before polls, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a gathering of the PML-N’s lawyers wing in Lahore, Maryam reiterated that her party was not scared of elections, but demanded a “level playing field” before elections.

She once again criticized the judiciary, saying some judges were allegedly meting out preferential treatment to PTI chief Imran Khan.

“I have such information about certain people in the Lahore High Court that if it comes out, it will create chaos,” she claimed.

Maryam said Imran abrogated the Constitution by dissolving assemblies, and the Supreme Court ruled against him, but he got off scot-free, and the state looked on.

“Such an act calls for trial under Article 6,” she complained.

The PML-N chief organiser claimed that the election commission presented irrefutable evidence against Imran in the prohibited funding case mentioned irrefutable evidence, yet no court touched him.

“On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif and I, and even Rana Sanaullah went to court without any armed mobs, surrendered before the law and suffered imprisonment. Why is Imran getting favourable treatment? Who is still protecting him?” she questioned.

Maryam further called Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi’s note to the CJP for a suo motu notice on the delay in provincial elections, as well as the consequent verdict controversial.

“If judges are corrupt, sold out, facilitating someone, they should be proceeded against. Audios have been leaked to prove it. There cannot be selective application of the Constitution,” the PML-N leader stated.

Commenting on the postponed elections, Maryam said what was the guarantee that Imran would accept the result if he lost Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.

“Imran Khan has been launched by foreign superpowers to create chaos and anarchy,” she claimed, adding the state will have to forcefully stop him. “The state cannot be held hostage to his whims.”

Maryam Nawaz Election PTI Imran Khan PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Elections solution to all problems, but political stability first: Maryam

PM Shehbaz terms President Alvi's election letter 'a PTI press release'

IK says shall persevere, come what may

Free flour: Punjab govt to provide 20kg bags from 29th

Support price of wheat in Balochistan now equal to those in other provinces

India summons Canada High Commissioner, concerned over Sikh protesters

ECC told: G-B working on targeted wheat subsidy plan

Free flour: PML-N seeks to regain a foothold in Punjab

Researchers unearth 2,000 ram heads in Egypt temple

Putin: Russia, China not creating military alliance

Read more stories