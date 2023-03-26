AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
IK says shall persevere, come what may

Monitoring Desk Published 26 Mar, 2023 03:19am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that incumbent rulers responsible for the current situation of the country, adding he shall preserve, come what it may. Addressing a big rally of his party at Minar-e-Pakistan, he said that he is going give a programme today to get the country out of its prevailing crises.

“One thing is clear, whoever is in power, they will get a message today that people’s passion cannot be curbed via hurdles and containers,” he said, adding that around 2,000 PTI workers have been put behind bars only to create hurdles for today’s rally.

Holding the incumbent rulers responsible for the current situation of the country, he questioned did our ancestors gave sacrifices for this Pakistan?

Imran Khan says he will not take refuge in AJK, GB to save his life

He said that level playing field does not mean that tie Imran Khan’s hands and give others all the facilities but it means to give an equal opportunity to all.

“I have completed ‘century’ of cases, I might even cross 150. I have 40 terrorism cases registered against my name. Poor spend their entire life fighting false cases in this country,” he added.

He said that in Sindh, on one cannot stand up against the influential people. “They call it Zardari system.”

Imran said that the ‘real freedom’ will only come if rule of law prevails in the country.

Earlier, Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had issued a warning that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Mukarram Khurasani had planned a terrorist attack on Minar-e-Pakistan rally. The terrorist group can target PTI’s gatherings, rallies, and the Minar-e-Pakistan public rally to create chaos in the country, it added.

The department stated that Khurasani devised the plan after consultation with terrorist Abdul Wali Khan, adding that the terrorists have planned attacks using “25 suicide bombers”.

