BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

- Important updates from March 16, 2023
- KSE-100 retreats 0.43% in lacklustre session
- Rupee regains its footing, settles at 282.42 against US dollar
- PM Shehbaz admits govt's 'tough decisions' leading to inflation
- Punjab IG says police showed 'restraint to avoid loss of life' during operation to arrest Imran
- Air carriers face ‘very challenging’ environment as $290mn stuck in Pakistan: IATA
- SBP-held forex reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $4.32bn
- Remarks on Judge Zeba Chaudhry: Islamabad court suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant
- IMF asking for materialisation of commitment from ‘friendly countries’: Ishaq Dar
- LHC stops police from conducting operation in Zaman Park till Friday morning
- Toshakhana case: Islamabad court rejects PTI’s plea for nullification of Imran’s arrest warrant
- Two children martyred, two soldiers injured in South Waziristan operation: ISPR
- Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers
