BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

KSE-100 retreats 0.43% in lacklustre session

Rupee regains its footing, settles at 282.42 against US dollar

PM Shehbaz admits govt's 'tough decisions' leading to inflation

Punjab IG says police showed 'restraint to avoid loss of life' during operation to arrest Imran

Air carriers face ‘very challenging’ environment as $290mn stuck in Pakistan: IATA

SBP-held forex reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $4.32bn

Remarks on Judge Zeba Chaudhry: Islamabad court suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

IMF asking for materialisation of commitment from ‘friendly countries’: Ishaq Dar

LHC stops police from conducting operation in Zaman Park till Friday morning

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court rejects PTI’s plea for nullification of Imran’s arrest warrant

Two children martyred, two soldiers injured in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers

