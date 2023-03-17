AVN 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 16, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 17 Mar, 2023 08:34am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • KSE-100 retreats 0.43% in lacklustre session

Read here for details.

  • Rupee regains its footing, settles at 282.42 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz admits govt's 'tough decisions' leading to inflation

Read here for details.

  • Punjab IG says police showed 'restraint to avoid loss of life' during operation to arrest Imran

Read here for details.

  • Air carriers face ‘very challenging’ environment as $290mn stuck in Pakistan: IATA

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held forex reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $4.32bn

Read here for details.

  • Remarks on Judge Zeba Chaudhry: Islamabad court suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

Read here for details.

  • IMF asking for materialisation of commitment from ‘friendly countries’: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • LHC stops police from conducting operation in Zaman Park till Friday morning

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana case: Islamabad court rejects PTI’s plea for nullification of Imran’s arrest warrant

Read here for details.

  • Two children martyred, two soldiers injured in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers

Read here for details.

