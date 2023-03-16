Punjab IG says police showed 'restraint to avoid loss of life' during operation to arrest Imran

Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar said on Thursday that his force showed "restraint to avoid loss of life" during the operation to arrest PTI chief Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

Talking to reporters alongside Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir said that the law will take its course over the issue of Imran Khan's case.

"We will plea in the High Court tomorrow that they allow us to execute the warrant," he said.

He claimed that PTI's workers were trying to turn Zaman Park into a "no-go area."

Punjab IG revealed that more than 60 police officers were injured due to PTI workers' attacks.

He said all police officials were without weapons when they conducted a raid to arrest Imran Khan.

The police chief also revealed that people involved in the killing of PTI's political worker Ali Bilal, aka Zille Shah, had also confessed before the court, adding that further details in this regard will be shared later in the day.

Talking on the occasion, Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir said the order to arrest Imran Khan "will be implemented in a few hours" once the LHC gives them a go-ahead in this regard tomorrow.

He claimed that militants from KP were also hiding at Imran Khan's residence and took part in attacks on the police force.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police chief once again reiterated that his force showed restraint as they were not "interested in launching an operation" and were only trying to implement court orders.