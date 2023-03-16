AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.67%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
EPCL 46.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FCCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
FFL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
FLYNG 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
GGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.61%)
HUBC 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.04%)
NETSOL 79.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.71%)
OGDC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.96%)
PAEL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.82%)
PPL 70.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.97%)
PRL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.48%)
TPLP 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
TRG 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,142 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.69%)
KSE100 41,662 Decreased By -212 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,510 Decreased By -78.5 (-0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC stops police from conducting operation in Zaman Park till Friday morning

  • Operation aimed at arresting former PM Imran Khan
BR Web Desk Published 16 Mar, 2023 02:35pm
<p>PHOTO: AFP</p>

PHOTO: AFP
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped police from conducting an operation to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan from his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore till Friday 11 am, reported Aaj News.

According to a written verdict, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, LHC Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh will resume the case’s hearing on Friday and an “injunctive order passed yesterday shall remain in force till then”.

The judge was referring to an order issued by the LHC on Wednesday that suspended the operation outside Zaman Park in Lahore as law enforcement personnel attempted to arrest PTI chairman in connection with the Toshkhana case till Thursday morning.

Police was set to resume the operation on Thursday and PTI workers blocked the entrance of Imran’s Zaman Park residence before LHC issued the directive.

On Tuesday, law enforcement personnel had arrived at Zaman Park to arrest former prime minister, following which they clashed with PTI supporters. By Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement personnel began retreating from the former prime minister’s residence without arresting him.

The court had also issued arrest warrant which triggered the clashes. The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters. Later, the law enforcement also baton charged on PTI workers. In response, the PTI supporters attacked with petrol bomb which forced the police to call reinforcements.

Later, anti-riots police arrested a few PTI workers.

On Thursday, Additional District and Sessions court said that it would stop the Islamabad police from arresting PTI chairman if the former PM surrendered in court, Aaj News reported.

The same court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the PTI leader on March 13 after he failed to appear in the Toshakhana case hearing and instructed police to present Imran in court by March 18.

Pakistan Toshakhana case Imran Khan PTI Chairman Imran Khan Toshakhana gifts Toshakhana Imran Khan's arrest Toshakhana cases Zaman Park arrest warrants of imran khan Zaman Park residence Imran’s arrest warrants Toshakhana gifts record

Comments

1000 characters
Love Your Country Mar 16, 2023 02:49pm
Plenty of fodder for TV anchors, mockery of law and order system
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

LHC stops police from conducting operation in Zaman Park till Friday morning

Documentation for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's second $500mn disbursement complete: Dar

Intra-day update: rupee ticks up against US dollar

Two children martyred, two soldiers injured in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Pemra restrictions hurting TV industry: Justice Faez Isa

Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200mn factory in India

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad says it has raised $2.8mn in seed funding

JPMorgan: Credit Suisse takeover, especially by UBS is ‘most likely scenario’

Pakistan's ex finance chief Miftah warns against any kind of debt restructuring

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Read more stories