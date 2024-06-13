AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-13

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 13 Jun, 2024 04:48am

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has been budgeted at Rs598.71 billion in financial year 2024-25, an increase of 27 percent in the programme’s annual budget in comparison to Rs 471.23 billion it has received in the outgoing financial year.

This increase in the budget is more than BISP’s estimate which was not expecting an increase of more than 20 percent in its budget, Business Recorder has learnt.

The reports received from informed officials indicate that BISP was projecting Rs 550 billion in the budget, an increase of 17 percent compared to its budget in the outgoing FY 2023-24.

Rs313.4bn disbursed among 9.4m BISP beneficiaries

The outgoing fiscal year’s budget initially showed an increase of only 10 percent compared to previous financial year—from Rs 408 billion to Rs 450 billion. Later, this figure was revised upward to Rs 471 billion showing a 15 percent increase.

But, like in the outgoing FY2023-24, the budgetary BISP data for upcoming FY 2024-25 has serious discrepancies.

According to budget documents issued by the federal government, Wednesday, BISP’s budget in the outgoing fiscal year is Rs 471.23 billion. Just a day earlier, the Economic Survey for outgoing financial year issued by the federal government showed BISP’s budget at Rs 466 billion.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) country report on Pakistan from the last month mentioned BISP’s budget for FY2023-24 at Rs 472 billion.

In addition, federal government has repeatedly claimed that 9.3 million female beneficiaries receive financial aid under BISP’s flagship Kafaalat initiative.

However, the data received by Business Recorder from informed sources in BISP showed that 9.27 million beneficiaries were receiving quarterly stipend of Rs 10,500 each under Kafaalat programme. But, the federal government’s Economic Survey claimed that 9.4 million beneficiaries were receiving this stipend.

In April, last year, the then BISP Chairperson Shazia Marri first claimed that government increased BISP’s budget by 60 percent—from Rs 250 billion in FY 2021-22 to Rs 400billion in FY 2022-23 but then “revised” this claim, saying, the government increased BISP budget by 70 percent from Rs 235 billion in FY 2021-22 to Rs 400 billion in the FY 2022-23. This claim was contradicted by other the relevant government documents that showed BISPs budget at Rs 250 billion in FY 2021-22, and not Rs 235 billion.

Budget documents further suggest that BISP’s budget in 2022-23 was Rs 408 billion and not Rs 400 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BISP BISP budget Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Economic Survey 2023 24 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Finance Bill 2024 laid in Senate

Read more stories