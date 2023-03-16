AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Remarks on Judge Zeba Chaudhry: Islamabad court suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

  • Directs police to present him on March 20
BR Web Desk Published 16 Mar, 2023 04:35pm
Follow us

A district and sessions court in Islamabad suspended on Thursday the non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan issued on Monday in a case related to using threatening language against additional sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry, Aaj News reported.

The judge has directed police to present the former prime minister on March 20.

On Monday, Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim said the court issued an arrest warrant for the PTI leader due to his continuous absence at hearings, and rejected his plea seeking to exempt him from personal appearance before the court.

The court had also directed to produce the PTI chief before it on March 29.

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant

Later, the same court suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant and barred the police from arresting the former prime minister till March 16.

Last year in August, a three-judge bench had issued a show cause notice to Imran over his remarks against the judge.

The federal capital police booked the former prime minister under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments.

arrest Imran Khan Woman judge

Comments

1000 characters
Love Your Country Mar 16, 2023 05:02pm
Judiciary making itself a laughing stock. It is an open secret now how it is siding with political players.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Remarks on Judge Zeba Chaudhry: Islamabad court suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

Rupee regains its footing, settles at 282.42 against US dollar

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court rejects PTI’s plea for nullification of Imran’s arrest warrant

Documentation for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's second $500mn disbursement complete: Dar

LHC stops police from conducting operation in Zaman Park till Friday morning

Two children martyred, two soldiers injured in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200mn factory in India

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad says it has raised $2.8mn in seed funding

JPMorgan: Credit Suisse takeover, especially by UBS is ‘most likely scenario’

Pemra restrictions hurting TV industry: Justice Faez Isa

Read more stories