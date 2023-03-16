Remarks on Judge Zeba Chaudhry: Islamabad court suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

A district and sessions court in Islamabad suspended on Thursday the non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan issued on Monday in a case related to using threatening language against additional sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry, Aaj News reported.

The judge has directed police to present the former prime minister on March 20.

On Monday, Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim said the court issued an arrest warrant for the PTI leader due to his continuous absence at hearings, and rejected his plea seeking to exempt him from personal appearance before the court.

The court had also directed to produce the PTI chief before it on March 29.

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant

Later, the same court suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant and barred the police from arresting the former prime minister till March 16.

Last year in August, a three-judge bench had issued a show cause notice to Imran over his remarks against the judge.

The federal capital police booked the former prime minister under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments.