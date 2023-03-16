AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz admits govt's 'tough decisions' leading to inflation

  • Premier urges all political leaders to sit together and make critical economic decisions
BR Web Desk Published March 16, 2023 Updated March 16, 2023 06:09pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday admitted that the government's "tough decisions" were leading to “inflation and tough conditions” for the masses but hoped that there will be “light at the end of the tunnel," Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing a special Senate session being held in Islamabad on Thursday to celebrate the golden jubilee of the upper house of parliament.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan will after all secure the IMF tranche but called for all political leaders to sit together and make critical economic decisions.

"Political differences should be left aside and decisions should be taken. There is still time for us to come to our senses," said the PM.

During his address, the premier said when the PDMt-led government took over the economy was facing very difficult challenges. He stressed that things began to go south when the previous government derailed the IMF deal.

“We took over through a constitutional instrument and this coalition government faced a very difficult challenge and we had two choices,” said the PM.

He added the first option was that the current government could follow the path taken by the Imran Khan-led government. Still, it showed the "highest level of responsibility, maturity, and statesmanship.

He added that the current government through a consultative process adopted a path that would protect Pakistan.

“We had to make some bold decisions. And the process certainly led to inflation and tough conditions for the common man in Pakistan but we did not shy away from taking those decisions,” said the PM. He added that the coalition government “saved the state and sacrificed their politics.”

“I have to say that we are going through a difficult period but there is light at the end of the tunnel, provided you are sincere to the cause,” said the PM.

He added that Ishaq Dar was working tirelessly to overturn the economy.

More to follow.

