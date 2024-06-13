Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

ISLAMABAD: The government has budgeted Rs32.612 billion from 4G/5G licenses under the head of non-tax revenue for the next fiscal year of 2024-25 against Rs7.597 billion budgeted for the outgoing fiscal year, which was later revised upward to Rs30.941 billion.

According to the budget documents 2024-25, the government has budgeted Rs10 billion from mobile handset levy for the next fiscal year against the budgeted Rs10 billion for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised to Rs8 billion.

Under the head of income from property and enterprise (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (Surplus), the government has projected to generate Rs1.2 billion for the next fiscal year against the budgeted Rs1.628 billion for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised to Rs2.802 billion.

5G licenses: Shortfall of Rs32bn likely in non-tax revenue

The government has budgeted Rs10.036 billion in the budget for 2024-25 from regulatory authorities (surplus/ penalties) against Rs7.203 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year which was later revised to Rs1.168 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024