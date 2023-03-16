AVN 66.84 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.03%)
Mar 16, 2023
Pakistan

Two children martyred, two soldiers injured in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

  • Security forces conduct intelligence-based operation in Zinghara area of South Waziristan
BR Web Desk Published 16 Mar, 2023 11:07am
At least two children were martyred and two Pakistan Army soldiers were injured in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces in the Zinghara area of South Waziristan.

As per the statement issued on Thursday by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces carried out an operation upon receiving information about presence of terrorists in the area.

"During intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists including mortar fire, eight terrorists have been killed, whereas two soldiers are injured," ISPR said.

The press release further said that two children embraced martyrdom.

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Last week, three terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire with security forces in Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan.

The security forces had launched an operation to clear the area after killing six militants in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the vicinity a day before.

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“Locals of the area appreciated the Security Forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the ISPR added.

