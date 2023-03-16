AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
Rupee regains its footing, settles at 282.42 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.15% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 16, 2023
After witnessing three successive losses, the Pakistani rupee saw some respite against the US dollar, appreciating 0.15% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 282.42, an improvement of Re0.43.

A day earlier, the rupee had remained under pressure against the US dollar, settling at 282.85 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday, a decline of Re0.56 or 0.2%.

Speaking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated on Wednesday that a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be reached in the next few days as the government had accepted even the “toughest” conditions laid down by the global financial institution.

Shehbaz said at the time of assuming government, he did not know that his predecessor Imran Khan had agreed on harsh conditions with the IMF which he later violated to undermine Pakistan’s reputation.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Finance and Senator Ishaq Dar said that the IMF is asking for the materialisation of the commitments made by ‘friendly countries’ with Islamabad.

Globally, safe haven currencies like the US dollar and the yen were in demand on Thursday on renewed fears of a global banking crisis, after contagion from the implosion of US-based Silicon Valley Bank spread across the Atlantic to Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

In the latest blow to investors' confidence in the financial sector, Credit Suisse's shares on Wednesday plunged as much as 30%, after its largest shareholder said it could not provide further support to the bank.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was last 0.07% lower at 104.58, after jumping nearly 1% in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, clawed back some ground on Thursday after sliding to 15-month lows in the previous session as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators.

Shehbaz Sharif IMF Oil prices Rupee Exchange rate US dollar index rupee rate

Yousafr nnggr1 Ahmad Mar 16, 2023 01:45pm
PSO proposal for 10 RS levy is very reasonable. It will address the problem.
