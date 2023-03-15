AVN 66.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.44%)
BAFL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.03%)
FFL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
FLYNG 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
GGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
HUBC 70.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.24%)
NETSOL 79.30 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.01%)
OGDC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 71.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.35%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 113.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.43%)
UNITY 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,232 Increased By 37.2 (0.89%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 159.9 (1.06%)
KSE100 41,991 Increased By 174.4 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,642 Increased By 59.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China retail sales up in New Year after Covid reopening

AFP Published 15 Mar, 2023 11:59am
Follow us

BEIJING: Chinese retail sales rebounded in January and February as Beijing abandoned its suffocating zero-Covid policy, reopening borders and ending mandatory quarantine, and the country celebrated the Lunar New Year holiday.

The 3.5 percent growth, released by the National Bureau of Statistics, came in line with expectations and was much better than the 1.8 percent drop suffered in December, indicating the world’s number two economy was picking up after years of painful restrictions.

And with Beijing this week announcing it will resume issuing tourist visas, there is a hope for a further improvement this year.

China usually releases January and February economic data together to ensure they are not skewed by the long Chinese New Year holiday.

Fixed-asset investment also showed an improvement, rising 5.5 percent in January-February – beating forecasts of 4.5 percent growth – as the government poured billions of dollars into building new railways and industrial parks, NBS data showed.

However, industrial output expanded 2.4 percent – below the 2.6 percent expected.

“Production and demand have improved significantly, and employment and prices are generally stable,” the NBS said in a statement.

“The economy is showing signs of stabilisation and recovery.”

China stocks climb as economic data, easing contagion fears lift risk mood

China has set an economic growth target of “around five percent” for 2023, one of the lowest in decades.

But Premier Li Qiang has warned that even this was “not easy” to achieve as a grinding property crisis continued and global demand slowed.

In a sign of the troubles facing the property sector, the NBS figures showed investment in real estate fell 5.7 percent in January-February as it continues to feel the effects of a government crackdown to curb risky borrowing by developers.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.6 percent in February, up 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, with that for 16- 24-year-olds at 18.1 percent.

The government has warned that a global slowdown will hamper the country’s recovery from pandemic-era damage.

China’s exports for January and February fell 6.8 percent compared to the year before, due to low global demand.

Zhiwei Zhang from Pinpoint Asset Management said: “The economic data released today confirmed the recovery in China was well on track. This is consistent with the strong credit growth released earlier.”

Lunar New Year China Economy Chinese retail sales

Comments

1000 characters

China retail sales up in New Year after Covid reopening

Intra-day update: rupee remains under pressure against US dollar

Jul-Jan LSMI output falls 4.40pc YoY

Strike grips Sri Lanka as unions protest IMF bailout

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

SVB caretaker urges depositors to come back

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

Read more stories