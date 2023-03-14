AVN 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.85%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
EPCL 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
FFL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.06%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.22%)
HUBC 71.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.35%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.41%)
OGDC 92.09 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (5.87%)
PAEL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 72.05 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (4.54%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.04%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.1%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 111.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.67%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,211 Increased By 18.6 (0.44%)
BR30 15,225 Increased By 214.8 (1.43%)
KSE100 41,893 Increased By 98.8 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,614 Increased By 62.3 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IMF sets stage to disburse new round of $5.3bn to Argentina

AFP Published 14 Mar, 2023 01:08pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund said Monday it has reached an agreement with the government of Argentina on the fourth review of the aid package for the South American country, paving the way for the disbursement of some $5.3 billion.

The new tranche of funding, which should be approved “in the coming weeks” by the institution’s board of directors, brings the amount of funds allocated to Argentina since the signing of the aid program in March 2022 to $28.8 billion.

“Prudent macroeconomic management in the second half of 2022 supported stability and helped secure program targets through end-2022 with some margin,” the IMF said in a statement.

It noted that the “agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, which is expected to meet in the coming weeks.”

The review focused on assessing progress and reaching agreement on a “strong policy package to durably address macroeconomic imbalances while limiting future vulnerabilities.”

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

“Against a more challenging economic backdrop, particularly the increasingly severe drought, stronger policy actions are necessary to safeguard stability, address rising inflation and policy setbacks, and maintain the anchoring role of the program,” the international lender said.

IMF argentina

Comments

1000 characters

IMF sets stage to disburse new round of $5.3bn to Argentina

Mar-Sept key imports: govt needs $8.5bn

Intra-day update: rupee registers decline against US dollar

‘Hascol’s worst problems are behind it’ says chief as it announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

Oil prices fall $1 as SVB collapse spooks financial markets

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Read more stories