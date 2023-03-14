US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly decided to seek the United States' role in reaching a staff-level deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Media reports while quoting sources claimed that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has already spoken to senior US authorities and now Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will be reaching out to Ambassador Donald Blome to seek the Biden Administration’s role in reaching a staff-level deal with the IMF.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was not available for comments and she did not respond to a query by Business Recorder till the filing of this report.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad on Monday, US Ambassador to Pakistan Blome said that his country is working to find a solution to Pakistan’s serious economic issues in all sectors.

He said that Pakistan is facing serious economic challenges and the US wants Pakistan to find a way out of the difficult times.

The ambassador stated the US is working with Pakistan to find a solution to the challenges it is facing in all sectors, adding that the IMF programme is also a part of the process. He pointed out that Pakistan and the United States recently concluded a high-level trade and investment dialogue which was held in Washington. He added that Pakistan and the US will hold an Energy Security Dialogue as well as a meeting of the Climate and Environment Working Group. The talks are a follow-up to the Geneva talks.

On March 15, the US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary, Geoffery Pyatt, will lead the US delegation in Energy Security Dialogue while Secretary Power and Secretary Petroleum will lead from the Pakistan side.

Discussions will be held on energy priorities, advancing the renewable energy transition, and economic and commercial opportunities in the energy sector. It would be followed by a meeting of the Climate and Environment Working Group meeting on March 16. Assistant Secretary for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will lead the US delegation.

Ambassador Blome also pointed out that Pakistan like other countries is facing human rights challenges, adding that Pakistan has to address these allegations. He added that Pakistan is a partner of the United States and it will continue to work to support Pakistan in the security sector.

