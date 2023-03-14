AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.49%)
DGKC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.93%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.06%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
GGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.33%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
KAPCO 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
MLCF 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
NETSOL 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.1%)
OGDC 91.30 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.97%)
PAEL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.44%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (3.45%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.5%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.6%)
TPLP 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
TRG 112.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 10 (0.24%)
BR30 15,162 Increased By 151.3 (1.01%)
KSE100 41,836 Increased By 41.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,577 Increased By 25.8 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly decided to seek the United States role in reaching a staff-level deal with...
Recorder Report Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 09:18am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly decided to seek the United States' role in reaching a staff-level deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Media reports while quoting sources claimed that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has already spoken to senior US authorities and now Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will be reaching out to Ambassador Donald Blome to seek the Biden Administration’s role in reaching a staff-level deal with the IMF.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was not available for comments and she did not respond to a query by Business Recorder till the filing of this report.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad on Monday, US Ambassador to Pakistan Blome said that his country is working to find a solution to Pakistan’s serious economic issues in all sectors.

PM Shehbaz accuses Imran of creating hurdles to IMF bailout

He said that Pakistan is facing serious economic challenges and the US wants Pakistan to find a way out of the difficult times.

The ambassador stated the US is working with Pakistan to find a solution to the challenges it is facing in all sectors, adding that the IMF programme is also a part of the process. He pointed out that Pakistan and the United States recently concluded a high-level trade and investment dialogue which was held in Washington. He added that Pakistan and the US will hold an Energy Security Dialogue as well as a meeting of the Climate and Environment Working Group. The talks are a follow-up to the Geneva talks.

On March 15, the US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary, Geoffery Pyatt, will lead the US delegation in Energy Security Dialogue while Secretary Power and Secretary Petroleum will lead from the Pakistan side.

Discussions will be held on energy priorities, advancing the renewable energy transition, and economic and commercial opportunities in the energy sector. It would be followed by a meeting of the Climate and Environment Working Group meeting on March 16. Assistant Secretary for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will lead the US delegation.

Ambassador Blome also pointed out that Pakistan like other countries is facing human rights challenges, adding that Pakistan has to address these allegations. He added that Pakistan is a partner of the United States and it will continue to work to support Pakistan in the security sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF Ishaq Dar Donald Blome Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Comments

1000 characters

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

Intra-day update: rupee remains under pressure against US dollar

Fearless IK leads rally to demand general election

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

Unapproved digital lending apps/platforms: SECP stops NBFCs from collaborating

CMOs demand 250pc increase in ARPU to meet growing expenses

MoF seeks revised draft of TDS pact with KE

Read more stories