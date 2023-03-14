AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DFML 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.49%)
DGKC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.93%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.06%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
GGL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
HUBC 70.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.33%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
KAPCO 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
MLCF 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
NETSOL 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.1%)
OGDC 91.28 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.94%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 71.37 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.55%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.5%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.6%)
TPLP 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
TRG 112.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,162 Increased By 151.3 (1.01%)
KSE100 41,835 Increased By 41 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,577 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

IMF: agreement in sight?

BR Research Published 14 Mar, 2023 09:16am
Follow us

It has been more than four weeks since the IMF staff concluded its technical talks for the pending 9th review. Yet, the staff level agreement (SLA) is yet to be reached. The markets are anxious because of the delay. First, the technical talks that were earlier delayed by over three months, were supposed to start in October 2022, were finally concluded in the second week of February 2023, and now it is mid-March, and yet there is no SLA.

The economy has been on a kind of ventilator since then. Imports are being restricted to manage the meager level of SBP reserves with the threat of economic default looming. One by one, industries are shutting down or winding back operations as they cannot import raw materials. In the process, unemployment is on the rise and growth is on a decline while there is no respite from inflation which is setting all-time records.

The question is whether the Fund believes any of the key pieces of the puzzle to be still missing. Three elements are pending, and there is a good chance that these shall be resolved soon, and the SLA shall happen in this week only. First, the Fund needs verification whether the exchange rate is market based or not. The second is the cabinet approval for the revision of power tariff, and the third and the most critical element is verification of the financing assurances provided by the SBP from bilateral partner countries. If pieces fall into place which is likely, the SLA shall happen as well. And then those financing must be in SBP account before the board meeting. Earliest, it can happen in May.

The issue with the currency is very important for the Fund. Since the imports are restricted, fundamentally the currency is not market based. In fact, SBP is buying dollars from the market; but the catch is in micromanagement of imports. It is very hard for the IMF to assess the implied intervention; one gauge that talks about the market value is the rate in the open market. The gap between the interbank and open market must be zeroed in. And SBP must announce a clear plan to open-up imports.

On the gross financing, there is a gap of two billion dollars on the current account deficit where the IMF is counting the backlog which the government is yet to agree with. Now, that seems to be sorted and the total financing need is $4.5 billion including that of WB and ADB. Of this, certain financing assurances have been sent by the SBP to the IMF and the Fund is seeking verification. That also leads to the SLA. The amount is perhaps $2 billion for Saudi and $1 billion for the UAE. Here, some of the confirmation has not come yet.

Moreover, the flows must be poured in before the board’s approval. This includes parts of deferred oil facility and other rollovers. Fund wants the reserves to shore up. These flows remain critical as do the other financing arrangements. Finger crossed.

IMF imports Staff Level Agreement

Comments

1000 characters
MKA Mar 14, 2023 10:01am
I have a feeling that the IMF resident rep is playing dirty at the behest of certain PTI contacts. IMF board should be requested for his replacement.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Maqbool Mar 14, 2023 11:07am
Dar has told IMF they want to give a petrol subsidy to Motorcyclist of billions , is this the right time or this he trying to get the agreement cancelled ? And It’s Ridiculous to recover this subsidy for motorcyclists from Car Owners as proposed , this should only be recovered only from our elite , so this increase must only be on High Octane fuel .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IMF: agreement in sight?

Intra-day update: rupee remains under pressure against US dollar

Fearless IK leads rally to demand general election

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

Unapproved digital lending apps/platforms: SECP stops NBFCs from collaborating

CMOs demand 250pc increase in ARPU to meet growing expenses

MoF seeks revised draft of TDS pact with KE

Read more stories