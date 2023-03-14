AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 13, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 13, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,856.85
High:                      42,291.56
Low:                       41,785.48
Net Change:                    62.98
Volume (000):                112,143
Value (000):               8,750,492
Makt Cap (000)         1,564,733,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,555.07
NET CH                     (-) 46.28
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,999.39
NET CH                      (-) 6.63
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,348.85
NET CH                     (-) 34.46
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,223.75
NET CH                     (-) 39.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,180.67
NET CH                    (+) 142.47
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,311.71
NET CH                     (-) 19.25
------------------------------------
As on:                 13-March-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

