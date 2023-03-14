KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 13, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,856.85 High: 42,291.56 Low: 41,785.48 Net Change: 62.98 Volume (000): 112,143 Value (000): 8,750,492 Makt Cap (000) 1,564,733,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,555.07 NET CH (-) 46.28 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,999.39 NET CH (-) 6.63 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,348.85 NET CH (-) 34.46 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,223.75 NET CH (-) 39.86 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,180.67 NET CH (+) 142.47 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,311.71 NET CH (-) 19.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-March-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023