BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 13, 2023).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 41,856.85
High: 42,291.56
Low: 41,785.48
Net Change: 62.98
Volume (000): 112,143
Value (000): 8,750,492
Makt Cap (000) 1,564,733,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 7,555.07
NET CH (-) 46.28
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 3,999.39
NET CH (-) 6.63
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,348.85
NET CH (-) 34.46
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 7,223.75
NET CH (-) 39.86
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 4,180.67
NET CH (+) 142.47
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 4,311.71
NET CH (-) 19.25
As on: 13-March-2023
