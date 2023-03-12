‘Digital Pakistan’: Dr Imran Batada’s book launched at IoBM event

KARACHI: The book “Digital Pakistan” by Dr Imran Batada was launched at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi on Saturday.

The book offers a complete digital media guideline for policymakers, industry professionals, and students to move forward, transform, and contribute to the GDP of Pakistan. Dr Ishrat Husain, frmer gvernor of the State Bank of Pakistan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Fahd Haroon, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Public Communication and Digital Platforms also attended the event.

Haroon holds an extensive experience in holding government offices covering a wide range of strategic, media and public relation domains.

Dr Imran Batada, an esteemed professional whose career spans over 20 years both locally and internationally, is currently serving as the Chief Technology Officer and Director Center for Information Technology (CIT) at IoBM.

The speakers at the book launch ceremony considerably appreciated his efforts in writing the book that presents a holistic viewpoint and insights on how to best utilise digital media in Pakistan.

The panelists were of the view that digital media is the future. This book will provide a roadmap for industry leaders, policy makers, and especially students and freelancers to broaden their mental horizon regarding the nature and working of digital media and how best to utilise its various elements for personal and professional growth. The book is one of the many books published by IoBM.

The guests appreciated how IoBM is facilitating its faculty members in the book publishing process.

In his welcome address, Talib Karim, President IoBM stated: “This year IoBM has launched two books. The first one was by Dr Shahida Wizarat, launched in February. Dr Imran Batada’s book is the second in the series.

Dr Imran has done a remarkable job in initiating the IoBM to have a paperless environment. We are in the process of developing a campus management software and he has successfully initiated a digital marketing diploma at IoBM primarily to facilitate freelancers. This book is a collection of his articles over many years.”

The Chief Guest, Dr Ishrat Hussain, in his speech while expressing his views said: “I admire his efforts in compiling his articles in the form of a book. Reading books has become a rare activity. We have become 14-word captive readers. We should devote time to reading articles and understanding their content. Bringing articles on various subjects in one book is a commendable step. I congratulate Talib Karim for supporting this project.”

Fahd Haroon also lauded the book and said: “This work from Dr Imran is a timely and important contribution to the ongoing discussion of digital Pakistan. Digitalisation has the potential to revolutionise our business and communication while also bringing an opportunity to connect with people from all over the world. As public office holders, it is our duty to ensure digital platforms are used for constrictive activities.”

While talking to the media, Dr Imran Batada said: “The book, Digital Pakistan, emphasises the importance of digitalisation for Pakistan’s future.

We need to embrace digitisation, invest in our digital infrastructure, and build an ecosystem that foster growth, innovation, and prosperity.

