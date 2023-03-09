BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 8, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief
Read here for details.
- Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco
Read here for details.
- Governor KP to meet ECP next week to finalise province's election date
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 inches up marginally in volatile session
Read here for details.
- Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified
Read here for details.
- Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP
Read here for details.
- PTI says worker killed in police crackdown amid imposition of Section 144 in Lahore
Read here for details.
- Saudi prince formally launches $100mn tech house in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Honda Atlas shuts plant till March 31 due to supply chain disruptions
Read here for details.
Comments