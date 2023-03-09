AVN 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 8, 2023
BR Web Desk Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 08:46am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

Read here for details.

  • Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Read here for details.

  • Governor KP to meet ECP next week to finalise province's election date

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 inches up marginally in volatile session

Read here for details.

  • Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Read here for details.

  • Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

Read here for details.

  • PTI says worker killed in police crackdown amid imposition of Section 144 in Lahore

Read here for details.

  • Saudi prince formally launches $100mn tech house in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Honda Atlas shuts plant till March 31 due to supply chain disruptions

Read here for details.

