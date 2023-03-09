BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Governor KP to meet ECP next week to finalise province's election date

KSE-100 inches up marginally in volatile session

Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

PTI says worker killed in police crackdown amid imposition of Section 144 in Lahore

Saudi prince formally launches $100mn tech house in Pakistan

Honda Atlas shuts plant till March 31 due to supply chain disruptions

