AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

  • Currency records fall of 0.45% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 04:47pm
After three successive gains, the Pakistani rupee reverted to its losing ways against the US dollar, depreciating 0.45% on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 279.12 against the greenback, a decline of Rs1.25 in the inter-bank market.

The loss comes after the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against the US dollar, on Tuesday.

In a key development, the country’s total (domestic and external) debt stock rose to the Rs55-trillion mark at the end of January because of massive borrowing and rupee depreciation.

According to the SBP, the central government’s total debt stock recorded an increase of 15% during the first seven months of current fiscal year (FY23).

Globally, the dollar scaled multi-month highs against most other major currencies on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that US interest rates might need to go up even faster and higher than expected to rein in stubborn inflation.

Higher rates benefit the dollar by improving its yield and as traders look for safety while global stock markets drop.

The US dollar index rose 0.2% in Asia trade to a more than three-month high of 105.86. Sterling fell marginally to $1.1811, its lowest since late November.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Wednesday as industry data showed an unexpected draw in US crude oil inventories after the market tumbled in the previous session on fears that more aggressive US interest rate hikes would hit demand.

Dr.Salaria, Aamir Ahmed Mar 08, 2023 03:49pm
Good news but not good enough
Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

