AVN 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.16%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.89%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.12%)
DGKC 41.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FCCL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
FFL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
HUBC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.2%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KAPCO 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
NETSOL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
OGDC 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
PAEL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.52%)
PPL 70.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.94%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.56%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
UNITY 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,146 Increased By 19.1 (0.46%)
BR30 14,828 Increased By 122.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 41,557 Increased By 197.7 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,609 Increased By 19.3 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Sohail Sarfraz Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 08:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), from March 8, imposed 25 percent sales tax on the import and local supply of luxury items including aircraft, ships, jewellery, cosmetics, cigarettes, vehicles in Completely Built Up (CBU) condition and locally manufactured/ assembled vehicles having engine capacity of 1400cc and above.

According to an SRO 297(I)/2023 issued late Wednesday night, the federal government has directed that the sales tax shall be charged, levied and paid at the rate of 25 percent of the value of the goods imported and their subsequent supply or the retail price, as the case may be and the sales tax shall be charged, levied and paid at the rate of 25 percent of the value of the supply of specified goods.

Through SRO 297(I)/2023, the FBR has further clarified that the provisions of this notification shall not be applicable in respect of goods specified in the Eighth Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

The goods included in this schedule included computers, laptops, locally manufactured electric vehicles; road tractors for semi-trailers (Electric Prime Movers); electric buses; three wheeler electric rickshaw; second hand and worn clothing or footwear; cinematographic equipment and other items specified in the Eighth Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The FBR has imposed 25 percent sales tax on the import and local supply of aerated water and juices; confectionary; vehicles in CBU condition; sanitary and bathroom wares; carpets (excluding those from Afghanistan); chandeliers and lighting devices or equipment; chocolates; cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes; corn flakes and other ready-to-use cereals; cosmetics and shaving items; tissue papers; crockery, kitchenware and tableware and household articles; decorations or ornamental articles; dog and cat food only; doors and window frames; fish; footwear; fruits and dry fruits (excluding those imported through land route or barter mechanism); furniture; home appliances CBU; ice cream; jams, jellies, preserved fruits and fruit and vegetable juices; leather jackets and apparels; mattress and sleeping bags; fresh, chilled, frozen, preserved or processed meat; musical instruments; pasta; arms and ammunition excluding defence stores; shampoos; sunglasses; tomato ketchup and sauces; a ship designed or adapted for use for recreation or pleasure or private use; an aircraft designed or adapted for use for recreation or pleasure or private use; articles of jewellery (both precious metals and imitation); wristwatches; locally manufactured or assembled SUVs and CUVs; locally manufactured or assembled vehicles having engine capacity of 1400cc and above and locally manufactured or assembled double cabin (4x4) pick-up vehicles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Taxes Federal Government FBR Sales Tax luxury items luxury goods import tax on luxury items

Comments

1000 characters
Dr.Salaria, Aamir Ahmed Mar 09, 2023 07:49am
I hope Dabur Hingoli and Ajmola are not classified as luxury goods. I eat it due to my constant tummy ache and diarrhea arising from polluted water and adulterated flour, milk and meat in this land of pure.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Containers stuck at ports: ECC seeks report on waiver of storage charges

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

SECP issues updated list of 25 ‘Active Insurance Brokers’

Read more stories