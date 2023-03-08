AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

  • ECP releases election schedule for Punjab
BR Web Desk Published 08 Mar, 2023 04:28pm
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Wednesday that elections for the dissolved assembly of Punjab will be held on April 30, Aaj News reported.

The decision was reached after taking all stakeholders on board, the electoral watchdog said in a statement.

Candidates can submit their papers on March 12-14 which will be scrutinized by March 22.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi announced that general elections for the provincial assembly of Punjab would be held on April 30.

Elections in Punjab to be held on April 30: President Alvi

According to a tweet from the President of Pakistan’s official handle, the date was decided after considering the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) proposal that suggested holding elections for the Punjab provincial assembly between April 30 and May 7.

The ECP conveyed the recommendation to President Alvi In a letter and was expected to release a schedule for elections shortly.

“The Election Commission has sent a letter to the president in light of the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in which the dates for holding the elections in Punjab have been suggested between April 30 and May 7, 2023,” stated a press release.

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court orders elections in 90 days

“The commission is prepared to fulfill its constitutional and legal duty once the date for elections is selected by the president.”

Last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would dissolve their assemblies to pave the way for fresh elections. This was eventually achieved last month.

However, delays over KP and Punjab polls remained. As per law, ECP is bound to hold elections within 90 days of an assembly being dissolved.

Arif Alvi Punjab Dr. Arif Alvi elections general elections ECP election campaign President Dr Arif Alvi local government elections fair elections elections in Punjab and KPK elections in KP Punjab polls

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

RDA inflow clocks in at $125mn in February, up 14% month-on-month

Honda Atlas shuts plant till March 31 due to supply chain disruptions

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, promises deal on debt treatment: letter

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defence ties at first summit of PMs

Saudi prince formally launches $100mn tech house in Pakistan

Import of solar panels: SBP asks govt to prepare list of ‘reputable’ suppliers

PKR depreciation, borrowing: Debt stocks soar to Rs55trn by Jan-end

‘Free wheat flour package’ in Ramazan: PM takes step to help Punjab’s underprivileged

Read more stories