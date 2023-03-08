Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Wednesday that elections for the dissolved assembly of Punjab will be held on April 30, Aaj News reported.

The decision was reached after taking all stakeholders on board, the electoral watchdog said in a statement.

Candidates can submit their papers on March 12-14 which will be scrutinized by March 22.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi announced that general elections for the provincial assembly of Punjab would be held on April 30.

Elections in Punjab to be held on April 30: President Alvi

According to a tweet from the President of Pakistan’s official handle, the date was decided after considering the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) proposal that suggested holding elections for the Punjab provincial assembly between April 30 and May 7.

The ECP conveyed the recommendation to President Alvi In a letter and was expected to release a schedule for elections shortly.

“The Election Commission has sent a letter to the president in light of the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in which the dates for holding the elections in Punjab have been suggested between April 30 and May 7, 2023,” stated a press release.

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court orders elections in 90 days

“The commission is prepared to fulfill its constitutional and legal duty once the date for elections is selected by the president.”

Last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would dissolve their assemblies to pave the way for fresh elections. This was eventually achieved last month.

However, delays over KP and Punjab polls remained. As per law, ECP is bound to hold elections within 90 days of an assembly being dissolved.