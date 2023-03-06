AVN 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.17%)
Pakistan cricket has its own identity, says Andy Flower

Muhammad Saleem Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
LAHORE: Pakistan cricket has its own identity, particularly around fast bowling and wrist spin, which makes it a really exciting cricketing environment, former Zimbabwean Captain and Multan Sultans’ head coach Andy Flower, said.

Talking about ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Andy believes the fast bowling and wrist spin makes the PSL an exciting cricketing environment. “Each franchise tournament and the country has a different feel. That’s one of the really nice things about coaching around the franchise world – you’re experiencing different cultures, not only from a national perspective but also cricketing cultures,” Andy said, adding: “The support for the PSL in Pakistan has been incredible. I love that sort of vibrant energy that you get from the crowds. We’ve been really lucky in Multan with our crowds. But I think the other teams will feel similar things, certainly here in Lahore, with Lahore having some of their first success last year and then also playing good cricket this year.”

In an interview, Andy said Multan’s skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s faith and humility keep him at a very solid foundation from which to work. “But from a sporting point of view, and particularly white-ball cricket, I think once you establish a successful batting formula in your head, you know the type of cricket you need to play to be successful. Rizwan’s repeating a similar formula all the time and that gives him a real consistency about what he does. Which is good for him and for whatever team he plays for. I think he’s put in a lot of thought, practice, trial and error. In his younger days, I saw him when he was playing for Pakistan A against England Lions. I think from paying attention to what he’s done and from developing his game, he’s worked out a formula that works really well in white-ball cricket.”

Andy said he had worked with some great captains over the years and he finds Rizwan as an excellent leader.

