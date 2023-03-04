AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
ESUP holds memorial for its past two presidents

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
KARACHI: The English Speaking Union (ESU) Pakistan remembered its past two presidents Byram D Avari (late) and Naveed A Khan (late) by organising memorial here at local hotel on Friday.

Family members of Byram D Avari and Naveed Khan, members of diplomatic Corp, members of civil society attended the event.

On this occasion speakers paid homage and tribute to late Byram D Avari and late Naveed Khan for their services to society.

Aziz Memon - Patron in Chief of ESU said Byram D Avari and Naveed Khan have left the footprints which we need to follow. Byram was a guide, mentor and remained always supportive to him.

Praying for the late persons Kalim Farooqi - President ESU said Byram and Naveed were iconic figures and they would always be remembered. Senior Vice President ESU Pervaiz Madraswala also shares his memories that he had with Byram D Avari and Naveed Khan. Vice President ESU Irfan Qureshi memories of Byram D Avari and Naveed Khan will always be remained in his heart and soul.

Bakhtiar Khan - son of Late Naveed Khan said his father became leader on shipping industry by making untiring efforts throughout his life. “MY father had served on numerous positions professionally and in social sector,” he apprised.

Sons of late Byram D Avari - Dinshan Avari and Xexses Avari also share the life journey of their father.

“MY dad was a family man,” Dinshan Avari said, adding that he was approachable to everyone and known for his generosity.

He informed that his father also authored a book “Conspiracy Theories in Pakistan”, which was not published due to certain reasons.

Xexses Avari said his father was community leader. “He was teacher, guide, mentor and philanthropist,” he added.

Abdul Kadar Jaffar said that Byram D Avari was an amazing person and he hardly fined a word ‘No’ in his dictionary. The session was moderated by Secretary General of ESU Pakistan, Majyd Aziz.

