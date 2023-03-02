With eyes on inflation and economy, SBP set to unveil monetary policy shortly

In what can be seen as one of the most significant announcements by the central bank this year, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to unveil the key interest rate shortly, amid expectation of further monetary tightening as it bids to control runaway inflation.

The wider market expects a hike of at least 200 basis points.

Background

The MPC meeting was originally scheduled for March 16, 2023, but the SBP on Monday decided to prepone it to deal with emerging risks to the economy including a record-high CPI figure, which clocked in at 31.5% in February.

An emergency meeting outside of the SBP-issued advance calendar happened last year in April in which the MPC raised the policy rate by 250 basis points.

Since the MPC meeting held in January 2023, in which the SBP raised the key interest rate by 100 basis points, a number of key economic developments on the domestic front have taken place.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at 31.5% in February on a year-on-year basis.

Moody’s downgrades Pakistan’s rating to Caa3, changes outlook to stable

On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 4.3%, data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator-based inflation for the week ended February 23, 2023 was recorded at 241.29 points against 234.77 points registered in the previous week. However, a major increase was observed in the prices of food items.

Pakistan’s current account deficit declined by more than 67% during the first seven months of this fiscal year (FY23) mainly due to a lower import bill.

The current account recorded a deficit of $3.799 billion during July-January of FY23 compared to $11.558 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a decline of $7.75 billion.

Economists say the federal government’s measures to curtail rising imports have reduced some pressure on the country’s current account.

However, despite the measures, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP are languishing at $3.258 billion as of February 17, 2023, latest data showed. An inflow of $700 million is expected from the China Development Bank, but has yet to be reflected in the official reserves’ position.

Despite a slight gain, foreign exchange reserves are not enough to cover even one month of imports and disbursement of funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains delayed despite several measures taken by the government including an increase in the gas and electricity tariff and implementation of additional tax measures of Rs170 billion through a mini-budget.