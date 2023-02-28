AVN 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.16%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.09%)
DGKC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.4%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
HUBC 70.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
KAPCO 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
NETSOL 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
OGDC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.12%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
PPL 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.56%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.97%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
TRG 109.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.49%)
UNITY 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,025 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 14,118 Decreased By -160 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,562 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.55%)
KSE30 15,236 Decreased By -115.8 (-0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Ali Ahmed Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 12:58pm
Follow us

In a widely expected move, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday morning announced that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting has been preponed and is now scheduled for Thursday, March 2.

Market participants expect a 200-basis-point increase in the central bank’s policy rate, which currently stands at 17%.

Talking to Business Recorder, Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, said the policy rate is expected to hit 19%.

The market analyst was of the view that the emergency MPC comes as policymakers remain at loggerheads to control rising inflation, which already hit a nearly 48-year high at 27.6% in January.

“The inflation rate is projected to go over 30% in February, and is expected to remain above 30% in the coming months as well, due to the Ramazan factor, and rise in petroleum prices,” he said.

“As the current account deficit remains at a manageable range, the central bank’s prime focus is on anchoring inflation to the maximum,” added Khan.

Meanwhile, Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, also expected the key policy rate to inch up to 19% after a 200bps hike. However, the expert believes that the decision has more to do with appeasing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the next MPC was only days away.

“It is more of an IMF-dictated decision,” said Rauf.

He said that the central bank in its previous MPC statement already projected inflation rate to hike due to a rise in energy tariffs and the imposition of taxes.

“Increasing the interest rate seems counterproductive at the moment, as the government cost of borrowing would rise. However, it could be positive if the IMF programme is resumed, which will be beneficial for the economy,” said Rauf.

The cash-strapped country is undertaking key measures to secure an over $1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including raising taxes, and removing blanket subsidies and artificial curbs on the exchange rate.

An emergency meeting outside of the SBP-issued advance calendar happened last year in April in which the MPC decided to raise the policy rate by 250 basis points.

In the last meeting held on January 23, 2023, the committee increased the policy rate by 100 basis points to 17%.

inflation SBP MPC Monetary Policy Committee policy rate IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Intra-day update: rupee down 0.58% against US dollar

Imran Khan reaches Judicial Complex to appear in courts for various cases

PAOs directed to cut their budgets by 15pc: Austerity plan picks up the pace in austere times

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Read more stories