Hotel One signs management agreement with Century Ventures

Press Release Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:24am
ISLAMABAD: To complement the Lahore residents’ lifestyle, Hotel One will open another hotel in the city, in the upcoming Century Venture 1, located on MM Alam Road, Gulberg III.

In this regard, Ahmed Iqbal Saeed, Vice President Operations, Hotel One and Ayaz Mohammad Lakhani, Director & CEO, Century Venture 1, had an agreement signing ceremony on Tuesday at a local hotel in Rawalpindi. Present at the event were Wasim Mazhar, Director, Century Ventures Pvt. Ltd and Jan Verduyn, VP Development, Hashoo Hotels among other associates and guests.

Ahmed Iqbal Saeed described the immense opportunities associated with Century Venture 1, the new residential and commercial complex of Lahore, for the business community and investors of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Hotel One Ahmed Iqbal Saeed Century Ventures Ayaz Mohammad Lakhani

