APNS condoles

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers on the demise of Shafqat Akhund, brother of Mrs. Shehla Abbasi, brother-in-law of Kazi Asad Abid, Chief Editor Ibrat Group and cousin of Kazi Sajjad Akbar, publisher Daily Regional Times.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

