Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah says case to be registered against Imran for vandalising Judicial Complex

  • Minister for Interior says cases are being registered against PTI workers for attacking the state property
BR Web Desk Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 04:55pm
Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Tuesday that a case will be registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran khan for instigating vandalism in Islamabad’s Judicial Complex, adding the law will take its course in the case, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, the interior minister said that action will be taken against those who were involved in damaging the government property.

"Cases are being registered against PTI workers for attacking the state property and Imran Khan will have to answer for it," he said.

Meanwhile, the capital police said that "action will be taken against those who were leading the protestors in Judicial Complex.

"A case is being registered against those who entered the judicial complex. Action will be taken against those who damage government property," the police said in a Twitter post.

"Identification of suspects is being done through CCTV cameras," it said.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that abusing and threatening judges, attacking courts, and vandalism at Judicial Complex by PTI activists was the manifestation that “foreign-funded Toshakhana thief” Imran Khan could not face courts to answer allegations.

In a tweet, she said one person was attacking the Constitution and the country’s judicial system but no action was being taken against him.

Separately, Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman said the PTI's demonstration and vandalism in the judicial complex was alarming and tantamount to contempt of court.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister expressed her reaction to PTI chief Imran Khan’s appearance before the Court in different cases.

Senator Sherry Rehman termed PTI chief Imran Khan was staging a drama earlier in Lahore and today on the premises of Islamabad High Court.

“Imran Khan is appearing with a procession to influence the court and avoid arrest,” she added.

She said that the court should take notice of this systematic demonstration and attack. “The court should not wait for the appearance of a proven thief every time, she added.

Earlier in the day, Imran arrived in Islamabad’s Judicial Complex along with party leaders to appear in courts for four different cases pertaining to prohibited funding, terrorism, Toshakhana, and attempted murder.

An Islamabad district and sessions court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

However, he had earlier received bail in the prohibited funding and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) protests cases.

