DCs asked to step up action against polluters

LAHORE: As part of measures to control smog, the Chief Secretary Punjab has directed the relevant authorities to intensify the crackdown against those causing environmental pollution.

He gave this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of various departments including environment, industries, agriculture, local government, deputy commissioner Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting while the Deputy Commissioners of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal and Faisalabad participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary said that the IG Punjab has issued instructions to all police officers to assist the administration in the action against polluters and appointed a focal person for better coordination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023