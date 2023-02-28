Seminar on road safety, traffic rules held

FAISALABAD: District DSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Malik Muhammad Amin along with the team of Patrolling Police Mobile Education Unit participated in the road safety and anti-narcotics seminar, held at Divisional Public School Faisalabad.

He said the awareness seminar and awareness walk about anti-narcotics, road safety, and traffic rules had been organized by the patrolling police to help the citizens. He said “our staff is ready 24 hours to serve the people.”

On this occasion, Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti told the students that “we all have to save the country from the poison of drugs, which we have to start with our educational institutions.”

The seminar was organized by Air Commodore Aamir Sarwar (Rtd) Principal Divisional Public College, Mahmood Ahmed Vice Principal Divisional Model School Faisalabad, in which the staff and students of Divisional Model School participated in full swing.

Addressing the seminar, DSP Malik Muhammad Amin and In-charge Mobile Education Officer Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said “everyone has to play his/her role in drug prevention. In order to save the new generation, there is a need for a comprehensive anti-drug campaign in educational institutions.”

While providing information to the students, he said that drug traffickers around the world were introducing new types of drugs. “In recent times, the trend of the drug called ice is increasing among the youth, due to which the future of the new generation is in great danger. In the name of modernization, the young generation has reached the brink of destruction, due to which intolerance in the society is increasing, murders, suicides and other crimes. While most of all the youth are dying due to drug use that is why the patrolling police have declared a war against drugs.”

Along with the awareness campaign in this regard, the search operation against drugs is also going on the highways.

While giving lectures on road safety and traffic rules to the students, he said that driving licence was necessary and mandatory for every citizen, adding so first of all a driver must have a driving licence.

Giving instruction about traffic rules he asked to keep proper distance between vehicles, drive in your own lane, adding “don’t speed, make use of seat belt and helmet mandatory, ride the motorcycle on the track in the left lane, and don’t use mobile phone while driving. Do not violate the way, do not overtake unnecessarily, follow lane and line discipline, follow traffic rules to save your life and others.”

While giving useful information about Patrolling Police Helpline 1124, he said that in case of any emergency call the Patrolling Police Helpline 1124 immediately.

At the end of the seminar, Principal Divisional Model College Air Commodore Aamir Sarwar (R) and Vice Principal Divisional Model School Mahmood Ahmed thanked DSP Malik Muhammad Amin, Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti and the team of Mobile Education Unit expressed their determination that Divisional Model School and College staff will always give full support to the patrolling police in this war against drugs and awareness campaign about traffic rules.

At the end of the seminar, an awareness walk was also organized in which students and teachers of the school participated in large numbers.

