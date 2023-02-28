Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 27, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,784.13
High: 40,819.31
Low: 40,614.69
Net Change: 76.37
Volume (000): 80,800
Value (000): 5,138,694
Makt Cap (000) 1,544,048,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,420.36
NET CH (+) 53.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,803.66
NET CH (+) 15.31
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,085.63
NET CH (+) 82.93
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,865.47
NET CH (+) 22.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,926.20
NET CH (-) 35.85
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,272.22
NET CH (+) 6.18
------------------------------------
As on: 27-February-2023
====================================
