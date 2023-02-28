KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 27, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,784.13 High: 40,819.31 Low: 40,614.69 Net Change: 76.37 Volume (000): 80,800 Value (000): 5,138,694 Makt Cap (000) 1,544,048,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,420.36 NET CH (+) 53.02 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,803.66 NET CH (+) 15.31 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,085.63 NET CH (+) 82.93 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,865.47 NET CH (+) 22.79 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,926.20 NET CH (-) 35.85 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,272.22 NET CH (+) 6.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-February-2023 ====================================

