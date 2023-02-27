AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Zargham Khan Durrani appointed as president & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank

Published 27 Feb, 2023
LAHORE: Chairman Board of Directors MCB Islamic Bank Ltd., Raza Mansha has announced that Zargham Khan Durrani has been appointed as the new President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank Ltd.

He said that MCB Islamic Bank is on a growth trajectory and is expected to grow further at a rapid pace under the leadership of Durrani. Mansha further stated that Islamic banking is gaining popularity as the preferred way of banking in Pakistan, and MCB Islamic Bank is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. He said that it gives him a great pleasure to welcome Zargham Khan Durrani on this prestigious leadership position.

Zargham Khan Durrani has an extensive banking career spanning over 27 years. Prior to joining MCB Islamic Bank, Durrani was Group Head Retail Banking (SEVP) in MCB Bank, one of the largest bank in Pakistan.

Durrani has an impressive and successful track record of realizing visions into realities. He is an experienced banking professional having hands-on experience in branch banking, digital banking, SME/Commercial lending and building & managing highly successful large teams through coaching, motivation and leading from the front.

During his tenor at MCB Bank, the Retail Banking Group achieved phenomenal growth in all major KPIs including Total Deposit, Current Deposit, NTBs, BANCA, VDC, FBI, Trade & Advances.

Apart from MCB Bank, he has worked with Standard Chartered Bank, Union Bank and other financial institutions both locally and internationally. He has also served as Director of MNET Service (PVT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCB Bank (now merged into MCB Bank). MNET was the first company in Pakistan to provide a secure electronic inter-bank connectivity platform for online financial transactions.

He holds a Masters’ degree in Business Administration from Iowa State University, USA.

