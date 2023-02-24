AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.93%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.63%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
HUBC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.9%)
MLCF 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.31%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.66%)
OGDC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.45%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.7%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.65%)
UNITY 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP withdraws denotification order of 30 PTI MNAs, suspends by-elections

BR Web Desk Published 24 Feb, 2023 08:56pm
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday retracted the de-notification order of 30 members of the National Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and postponed the by-elections process on 27 seats, Aaj News reported.

The Election Commission also restored the membership of five female MNAs of PTI.

On February 20, LHC Justice Shahid Karim issued an interim order on petitions filed by Shafqat Mahmood and others and suspended the process of by-elections in the petitioners’ constituencies.

The petitioners through their counsel contended the speaker could not accept the resignations of any MNA without following the three-pronged procedure prescribed by the Constitution.

He pointed out that the en masse resignations could not be accepted and each MNA had to give an application in his own handwriting and resignations must be voluntary.

And for verification of these matters, a personal hearing of each MNA who desires to resign must be undertaken by the speaker, he added.

The counsel said the speaker initially a ruling of the then deputy speaker, Qasim Suri, who had accepted en masse resignations of the MNAs on the ground that the due procedure had not been observed.

He said the speaker had told a delegation of the PTI that he will call everyone individually and then verify the resignations.

LHC by election ECP PTI MNAs

Comments

1000 characters

ECP withdraws denotification order of 30 PTI MNAs, suspends by-elections

Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade deal

ECP denotifies Imran Khan on six NA seats

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Pakistan will need another IMF programme in June: Dr Murtaza Syed

KSE-100 falls 0.32% as IMF programme remains hanging in balance

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

After over 20 years, Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo, sent home

Read more stories