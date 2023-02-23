Imran says elections only way to bring political stability in Pakistan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stressed on Thursday that elections were the only way to bring political stability to the country, as he claimed that efforts are being made to disqualify him from participating in polls, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the nation via video link, Imran said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) acts as part of the PDM and gives decisions against the PTI.

The former premier said that a terrorist case was lodged against him when he wasn’t even present at the place where the case was registered.

Talking about the party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, Imran said the police are “keeping Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others like terrorists and not like political prisoners.”

Imran said the caretaker government cannot be allowed to function after 90 days as its whole purpose is to undermine PTI.

Once again, he claimed that the PML-N was attacking the country’s judiciary to pressurise them into making decisions against the PTI.

Imran’s claim comes after PML-N senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz launched another scathing attack on the judiciary, claiming that some former and serving Supreme Court judges aided PTI Chairman Imran Khan while he was in power.

Addressing a party workers’ convention in Sargodha, Maryam said the judiciary had always favoured Imran Khan.

“Now that he is not in power, they are doing everything to provide him relief in cases against him,” Maryam said. She named a few senior judges and claimed that they were working to bring Imran back to power.

“Imran Khan keeps saying his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against Nawaz Sharif,” she said.