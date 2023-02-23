AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran says elections only way to bring political stability in Pakistan

  • Former premier says efforts being made to disqualify him
BR Web Desk Published February 23, 2023 Updated February 23, 2023 09:22pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stressed on Thursday that elections were the only way to bring political stability to the country, as he claimed that efforts are being made to disqualify him from participating in polls, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the nation via video link, Imran said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) acts as part of the PDM and gives decisions against the PTI.

The former premier said that a terrorist case was lodged against him when he wasn’t even present at the place where the case was registered.

Talking about the party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, Imran said the police are “keeping Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others like terrorists and not like political prisoners.”

Imran said the caretaker government cannot be allowed to function after 90 days as its whole purpose is to undermine PTI.

Once again, he claimed that the PML-N was attacking the country’s judiciary to pressurise them into making decisions against the PTI.

Imran’s claim comes after PML-N senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz launched another scathing attack on the judiciary, claiming that some former and serving Supreme Court judges aided PTI Chairman Imran Khan while he was in power.

Addressing a party workers’ convention in Sargodha, Maryam said the judiciary had always favoured Imran Khan.

“Now that he is not in power, they are doing everything to provide him relief in cases against him,” Maryam said. She named a few senior judges and claimed that they were working to bring Imran back to power.

“Imran Khan keeps saying his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan ECP PTI leadership elections in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Imran says elections only way to bring political stability in Pakistan

Next MPC meeting so far scheduled on March 16, says SBP

Punjab, KPK polls: SC says will not tolerate violation of Constitution

President Alvi approves Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023

Security forces kill eight terrorists in Balochistan's Kech district

Rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

HUBCO says CPHGC’s 2x660MW power plant declared ‘project complete’

PM Shehbaz announces 100,000 laptops for Pakistan’s youth

Turkiye investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

PTI's KP leadership surrenders as 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters second day

Read more stories