Maryam launches another scathing attack against judiciary

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz launched another scathing attack on the judiciary, claiming that some former and serving Supreme Court judges aided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while he was in power, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a party workers' convention in Sargodha, Maryam said the judiciary had always favoured Imran Khan.

“Now that he is not in power, they are doing everything to provide him relief in cases against him,” Maryam said. She named a few senior judges and claimed that they were working to bring Imran back to power.

“Imran Khan keeps saying his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

Nawaz to return home within a few weeks: Maryam

The PML-N Vice President displayed photographs of five people from the military and judiciary on the screen and accused them of supporting Imran. They were former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, former chief justices of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, serving SC judges Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Ijazul Ahsan.

“Lt Gen Faiz (retired) was the head of this ‘gang’, adding he wanted to become the army chief, for which he needed a pawn to use. Since Nawaz Sharif couldn’t comprise, he picked Imran Khan,” Maryam said.

She claimed Gen Faiz told a PDM party leader that Nawaz had to be cut to size, as he was getting too big.

The former spy chief also picked “corrupt and incompetent” judges like former CJPS, Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, as well as some serving judges to disqualify Nawaz and make sure they were sitting on the benches hearing his cases.

Now that the establishment had withdrawn its support of Imran, he was being facilitated by the judiciary, she claimed.

“These judges are remnants of Gen Faiz’s era. The corrupt former corps commander also committed financial corruption and siphoned off money abroad.”

She remarked that the same controversial judges were hearing a case on elections despite being “exposed” in a recent audio leak, while the two most senior, impartial, non-controversial judges with the highest integrity were not included in the bench.

Maryam asked the gathering if Imran Khan will be rescued by Supreme Court judges, and where the country will go from there.

She remarked that the generals that brought Imran Khan to power had gone home, and claimed that the judges favouring him will be exposed soon.

In the end, she asked PML-N workers and supporters to promote Nawaz Sharif's message and told them to prepare for elections that not only needed to be contested but won as well.