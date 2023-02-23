AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam launches another scathing attack against judiciary

  • Says Imran is being facilitated by the judiciary
BR Web Desk Published 23 Feb, 2023 07:34pm
Follow us

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz launched another scathing attack on the judiciary, claiming that some former and serving Supreme Court judges aided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while he was in power, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a party workers' convention in Sargodha, Maryam said the judiciary had always favoured Imran Khan.

“Now that he is not in power, they are doing everything to provide him relief in cases against him,” Maryam said. She named a few senior judges and claimed that they were working to bring Imran back to power.

“Imran Khan keeps saying his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

Nawaz to return home within a few weeks: Maryam

The PML-N Vice President displayed photographs of five people from the military and judiciary on the screen and accused them of supporting Imran. They were former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, former chief justices of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, serving SC judges Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Ijazul Ahsan.

“Lt Gen Faiz (retired) was the head of this ‘gang’, adding he wanted to become the army chief, for which he needed a pawn to use. Since Nawaz Sharif couldn’t comprise, he picked Imran Khan,” Maryam said.

She claimed Gen Faiz told a PDM party leader that Nawaz had to be cut to size, as he was getting too big.

The former spy chief also picked “corrupt and incompetent” judges like former CJPS, Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, as well as some serving judges to disqualify Nawaz and make sure they were sitting on the benches hearing his cases.

Now that the establishment had withdrawn its support of Imran, he was being facilitated by the judiciary, she claimed.

“These judges are remnants of Gen Faiz’s era. The corrupt former corps commander also committed financial corruption and siphoned off money abroad.”

She remarked that the same controversial judges were hearing a case on elections despite being “exposed” in a recent audio leak, while the two most senior, impartial, non-controversial judges with the highest integrity were not included in the bench.

Maryam asked the gathering if Imran Khan will be rescued by Supreme Court judges, and where the country will go from there.

She remarked that the generals that brought Imran Khan to power had gone home, and claimed that the judges favouring him will be exposed soon.

In the end, she asked PML-N workers and supporters to promote Nawaz Sharif's message and told them to prepare for elections that not only needed to be contested but won as well.

Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz PML-N Military establishment

Comments

1000 characters

Maryam launches another scathing attack against judiciary

Next MPC meeting so far scheduled on March 16, says SBP

Punjab, KPK polls: SC says will not tolerate violation of Constitution

President Alvi approves Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023

Imran says elections only way to bring political stability in Pakistan

Security forces kill eight terrorists in Balochistan's Kech district

Rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

HUBCO says CPHGC’s 2x660MW power plant declared ‘project complete’

PM Shehbaz announces 100,000 laptops for Pakistan’s youth

Turkiye investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

PTI's KP leadership surrenders as 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters second day

Read more stories