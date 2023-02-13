Futures spread up 199bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 199bps to 15.12 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 154.8 percent to 95.02 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 37.30 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 133.4 percent to Rs 5.46 billion during this week as compared to previous week’s average of Rs 2.34 billion.

