CR-PK signs agreement with Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI: A signing ceremony of the digital partnership between Charity Right Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators was held on Sunday at the head office of Omar Group of Companies, the owners of Quetta Gladiators.

The agreement was signed by Mustajab-Ur-Rab Khan, CEO of CR-PK and Azhar Hameed, CEO of Quetta Gladiators.

Under the arrangement, Quetta Gladiators will use its reasonable endeavors to support CR-PK in seeking to exercise and benefit fully from the arrangement including the promotion and awareness campaign, fund raising, including donations and Zakta during the “PSL8” and “Ramadan”, through their digital media platforms and any other activities which may help and support CR-PK to mobilize funds and effectively run and manage their various programs. It is pertinent to mention that Quetta Gladiators, as a part of their CSR activity, is always on the forefront to support the noble and humanitarian causes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023