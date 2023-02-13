AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 64.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.08%)
NETSOL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
OGDC 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.99%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.7%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
PRL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 121.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
UNITY 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,173 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,075 Decreased By -26 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,689 Decreased By -52.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,641 Decreased By -41.1 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

CR-PK signs agreement with Quetta Gladiators

Press Release Published 13 Feb, 2023 07:36am
Follow us

KARACHI: A signing ceremony of the digital partnership between Charity Right Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators was held on Sunday at the head office of Omar Group of Companies, the owners of Quetta Gladiators.

The agreement was signed by Mustajab-Ur-Rab Khan, CEO of CR-PK and Azhar Hameed, CEO of Quetta Gladiators.

Under the arrangement, Quetta Gladiators will use its reasonable endeavors to support CR-PK in seeking to exercise and benefit fully from the arrangement including the promotion and awareness campaign, fund raising, including donations and Zakta during the “PSL8” and “Ramadan”, through their digital media platforms and any other activities which may help and support CR-PK to mobilize funds and effectively run and manage their various programs. It is pertinent to mention that Quetta Gladiators, as a part of their CSR activity, is always on the forefront to support the noble and humanitarian causes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Quetta Gladiators Charity Right Pakistan Azhar Hameed Mustajab ur Rab Khan

Comments

1000 characters

CR-PK signs agreement with Quetta Gladiators

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories