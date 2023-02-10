AVN 66.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.17%)
BAFL 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.36%)
DFML 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
EPCL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.84%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.61%)
HUBC 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.39%)
NETSOL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.43%)
OGDC 100.32 Decreased By ▼ -6.84 (-6.38%)
PAEL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.87%)
PPL 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.72%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.72%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
TPLP 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.24%)
TRG 121.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.71%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -81 (-1.89%)
BR30 15,207 Decreased By -475.4 (-3.03%)
KSE100 41,898 Decreased By -568.2 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,766 Decreased By -255.1 (-1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India retail inflation likely rebounded to 5.9% in Jan

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 11:29am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

BENGALURU: Higher food prices likely nudged up India’s annual retail inflation last month from a 12-month low in December, but it stayed within the Reserve Bank of India’s targeted range for a third consecutive month, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.

Inflation ran above the upper tolerance limit of 6.00% for the first 10 months of 2022 but fell below it in the last two, largely because of a fall in food inflation.

That downtrend likely reversed last month. India’s rupee fell more than 10% last year against the dollar and is adding to inflationary pressures through higher import prices.

The inflation rate, measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), is forecast to have risen to 5.9% in January from 5.72% in December, according to the median view from a Feb. 6-9 Reuters poll of 44 economists.

Forecasts ranged from 5.4% to 6.46%, with one-third of respondents expecting inflation to be above the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6.00%. “Food inflation, particularly of vegetables, has continued to come down, but the rate of decline has moderated.

Wheat prices have remained high. Some other food categories such as milk and eggs are also expected to remain high for the month of January,“ said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.

“Within core inflation, the prices of gold, which are a part of personal care and effects, were also higher. These factors combined together would lead to a slight upward movement in inflation in January.”

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, was still running at 6.10% in December, which makes it difficult for the RBI to look away and to keep the tightening cycle going.

Indian central bank to hike rates again on sticky inflation, Fed pressure

The RBI, for its part, increased its key repo rate by one quarter percentage point on Wednesday. Prior to the meeting it was expected to be its last hike, but the RBI caught markets off guard by hinting more rate increases were possible.

Inflation was expected to remain above the medium-term target of 4.00% in the coming years, with an average of 5.00% in upcoming fiscal year starting April 1, a separate Reuters poll found, near the RBI’s prediction of 5.30%.

That suggests the RBI will not cut interest rates any time soon.

“The RBI remains cautious and is not in any hurry to communicate an end to its hiking cycle just yet. This is justified as inflation has yet to fall satisfactorily, and many uncertainties remain,” wrote Dhiraj Nim, economist at ANZ.

“Given the RBI’s readiness to act, the risk around our forecasts is to the upside, with a potential 25bp rate hike in April, if headline and core inflation do not ease.”

Wholesale inflation likely slowed to 4.54% last month from a year ago, down from 4.95% in December, the poll showed.

Reserve Bank of India Consumer Price Index INDIA inflation

Comments

1000 characters

India retail inflation likely rebounded to 5.9% in Jan

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Industries shut operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Read more stories