Russian launches overnight strikes on Kharkiv

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 10:51am
Photo: REUTERS
Russian forces launched a series of overnight strikes that have knocked out power supplies in parts of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, local officials said on Friday.

There was no word on casualties. “The occupiers hit critical infrastructure.

There were about 10 explosions,“ Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram. “In some regions, there are power cuts.

Russian reinforcements pour into eastern Ukraine, says governor

Emergency services are on site.“ Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the 4 a.m. strikes could disrupt power, heating and water supplies.

