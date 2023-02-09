AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd                      6-Feb-23      8-Feb-23      890% (i)       2-Feb-23
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                      3-Feb-23     10-Feb-23           NIL                      10-Feb-23
Redco Textiles Ltd #             4-Feb-23     10-Feb-23                                    10-Feb-23
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd #      7-Feb-23     10-Feb-23                                     9-Feb-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd        8-Feb-23     10-Feb-23      100% (i)       6-Feb-23
Unity Foods Ltd                  9-Feb-23     15-Feb-23           NIL                      15-Feb-23
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd #                    7-Feb-23     16-Feb-23                                    16-Feb-23
Colgate-Palmolive               14-Feb-23     16-Feb-23      200% (I)
(Pakistan) Ltd
45% (B)                         10-Feb-23
Data Textiles Ltd               10-Feb-23     18-Feb-23           NIL                      18-Feb-23
Kohat Cement Company
 Ltd #                          15-Feb-23     21-Feb-23                                    21-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Ltd #              17-Feb-23     24-Feb-23                                    24-Feb-23
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd #                     19-Feb-23     25-Feb-23                                    25-Feb-23
Shakarganj Ltd                  20-Feb-23     27-Feb-23           NIL                      27-Feb-23
Descon Oxychem Ltd #            21-Feb-23     28-Feb-23                                    28-Feb-23
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd
Term Finance                    22-Feb-23     28-Feb-23
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                       27-Feb-23    06-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Ltd               14-03-2023    20-03-2023       25% (F)     10-03-2023      20-03-2023
Fauji Foods Ltd                15-03-2023    21-03-2023           NIL                     21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Ltd                      20-03-2023    24-03-2023           NIL                     24-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer
 Company Ltd                   26-03-2023    28-03-2023    31.50% (F)     22-03-2023      28-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar
Mills Ltd #                    21-03-2023    30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

